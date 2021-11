Former MP Ann Widdecombe pays respects to David Amess

Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe has arrived at Westminster Cathedral for a requiem mass in memory of murdered MP Sir David Amess.

She said she felt strongly that her friend Mr Amess should be remembered "not for the way he died, but for how he lived and the causes he fought for".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn