Politicians arrive at cathedral for Amess' funeral

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer arrived at Westminster Cathedral this morning for a requiem mass in memory of murdered MP Sir David Amess.

Also among those arriving were former prime ministers Theresa May, David Cameron, and Sir John Major.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn