Manish Tewari criticises UPA for restraint post 26/11, BJP attacks Congress | Oneindia News

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari in his new book - '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations That Impacted India' has criticised the UPA government for its restraint following the 26/11 attacks.

BJP used the 'admission' to rip into the Congress leadership.

