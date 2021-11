Céline Dion's Son Reached Out To Valérie Lemercier Over 'Aline'

Valérie Lemercier writes, directs, and stars in the quasi-Céline Dion biopic "Aline", and tells ET Canada that Dion's son René-Charles Angélil has requested a viewing of the French-language film.

Lemercier shares what she hopes he will take away from the film, which is also a story about his late father René Angélil.