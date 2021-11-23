Kevin Spacey ordered to pay €23 million for 'House of Cards' losses

MRC studios allege the actor halted the production of the Netflix show and required numerous rewrites as a result of sexual assault allegations.
MRC studios allege the actor halted the production of the Netflix show and required numerous rewrites as a result of sexual assault allegations.
Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay nearly $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the studio behind House of Cards, which he was..
The losses were brought on by the actor's firing from the hit Netflix political thriller for sexual misconduct.