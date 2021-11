Murder of Somerset couple 'a shock', says neighbour

Tributes have been paid to Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, who died after receiving serious injuries at their home in a Somerset village on Sunday night.

Chief Inspector Justin French called the situation "utterly heart-breaking", whilst a neighbour said, "you don't hear of that around here at all… it's a shock".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn