Thanksgiving leftover recipes that go beyond turkey sandwiches

From waffles to pie, here are five recipes that give your Thanksgiving leftovers a new lease on life.1.

Leftover Thanksgiving pizza.This recipe involves leftover macaroni and cheese spread evenly over a pizza crust topped with shredded leftover turkey, mozzarella cheese, and cranberry aioli sauce before baking.2.

Leftover Thanksgiving waffles.mold the remains of your Thanksgiving turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing into one large ball and cover in waffle batter.cook it in a waffle iron and top with gravy and cranberry sauce.3.

Leftover turkey pot pie.Combine leftover turkey, vegetables, gravy and macaroni and cheese in an oven-safe bowl and cover with pie crust dough before baking.4.

Leftover turkey cranberry brie egg rolls.place a slice of Brie cheese in the middle of an egg roll wrapper followed by reheated leftover diced turkey and cranberry sauce.wet the edges of the egg roll wrapper, then tightly roll.

Finally, brush with oil and then air fry until golden brown.

Dip your egg rolls in cranberry sauce and enjoy!

.5.

Leftover Thanksgiving croquettes.After mixing chopped turkey and mashed potatoes, take a spoonful of the mix and stick some provolone cheese in the center before rolling it into a ball and dipping it in flour, whisked egg, and breadcrumbs.Place the breaded croquettes in the freezer for 10-15 minutes and then fry them in a pot of neutral cooking oil until golden brown