NASA to launch asteroid redirection spacecraft

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is a test a full decade in the making to find out if we can change the course of an asteroid enough to keep Earth safe if one ever wanders close enough to do harm.
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is a test a full decade in the making to find out if we can change the course of an asteroid enough to keep Earth safe if one ever wanders close enough to do harm.
NASA is set to launch a spacecraft to test whether it can deflect an asteroid away from a potentially catastrophic collision with..
WASHINGTON — Scientists are ready to launch a spacecraft that will smash into a big asteroid to make it change its course away..