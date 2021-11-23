Brian Laundrie Died by Suicide, According to Autopsy

Brian Laundrie Died by Suicide, , According to Autopsy.

Brian Laundrie Died by Suicide, , According to Autopsy.

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, shared the development on Nov.

23.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide, Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, via CNN.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide, Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, via CNN.

Brian Laundrie's remains were found last month after authorities had been searching for him for weeks.

Brian Laundrie's remains were found last month after authorities had been searching for him for weeks.

He and his fiancée, Gabby Petito, were traveling the country together, but he returned to his parents' house without her on Sept.

1.

He and his fiancée, Gabby Petito, were traveling the country together, but he returned to his parents' house without her on Sept.

1.

Brian went missing around Sept.

13, and Petito's remains were found on Sept.

19.

Her death was deemed a homicide.

Brian went missing around Sept.

13, and Petito's remains were found on Sept.

19.

Her death was deemed a homicide.

Brian was previously described as a "person of interest" in the case by the FBI, but no charges were filed.

A notebook was recovered where his body was found, but officials have yet to reveal if any information has been obtained from it