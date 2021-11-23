Who is Lisa Stardust? A day in the life of the astrologer who coined ‘Mercury Retroshade’

In the last few years, astrology has seen a major resurgence in interest with millennials fueling the trend.Before there were apps and horoscope memes to obsess over, people turned to astrologers like Lisa Stardust for readings.Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer, tarot reader and author known for sharing zodiac memes on Instagram .She also coined the term "Mercury Retroshade," which is the two weeks before and after Mercury turns retrograde.Stardust claimed that during this time shady and weird things may occur.But Retroshade is a time of "increased intuition" so you can always trust your gut during these strange times