Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria Season 2 Trailer HD - Euphoria Season 2 premieres January 9th on HBO Max.

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.

Actor and singer Zendaya leads an ensemble cast including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.