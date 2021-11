John Barrowman speaks out on harassment claims

John Barrowman spoke out on harassment claims at tonight's ITV Palooza.

He told our Jodie McCallum that "it's been a difficult, tricky 6 months," and talked about how the claims have affected his mental health.

Report by Mccallumj.

