The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ is the New No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 Song of All Time | Billboard News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is the new No.

1 song on Billboard’s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart.

It’s replacing Chubby Checker’s “The Twist”.

Thanks to separate chart runs in 1960 and again in 1962, “The Twist” was named Billboard’s all-time Hot 100 No.

1 single in 2008.