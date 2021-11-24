The King's Man Movie - History

The King's Man Movie - History - Plot Synopsis: As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.

Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

Based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn starring Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Bruhl, Charles Dance release date December 22, 2021 (in theaters)