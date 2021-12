Mother Android Movie (2021) - Chloe Grace Moretz, Algee Smith, Raul Castillo

Mother Android Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A young woman and her boyfriend go on a treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence.

Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must cross a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

Directed by Mattson Tomlin starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Algee Smith, Raul Castillo release date December 17, 2021 (on Hulu)