In-Depth: Experts say COVID winter surges offer warning for California

California and Colorado have an identical vaccination rate.
The Centennial State may offer a preview of what's to come in California this winter.
California and Colorado have an identical vaccination rate.
The Centennial State may offer a preview of what's to come in California this winter.
Watch VideoBetween vaccine availability and COVID fatigue, record breaking travel forecasts show more Americans are gearing up to..
Watch VideoHospitals in Michigan and Minnesota on Tuesday reported a wave of COVID-19 patients not seen in months as beds were..