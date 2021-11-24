Dutch Government Strains to Stem Soaring Virus Infections | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases have been setting new records in the Netherlands, and hospital admissions are also increasing.
The Netherlands was the first western European country to impose a partial lockdown since the summer.
#CoronaVirus #Jabs #DWVideo
Coronavirus cases have been setting new records in the Netherlands, and hospital admissions are also increasing.
The Netherlands was the first western European country to impose a partial lockdown since the summer.
#CoronaVirus #Jabs #DWVideo
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) JOHANNESBURG - South Africa said on Friday a British ban on flights from six southern African countries..
Watch VideoAustria will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, Chancellor Alexander..
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases Wednesday — a number that has roughly..