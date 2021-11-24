The Flash S08E03 Armageddon, Part 3

The Flash 8x03 "Armageddon, Part 3" Season 8 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR - Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran).

Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally.

Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star.

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (803).

Original airdate 11/30/2021.

