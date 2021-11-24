Is UC in the CFB Playoff if they win their last 2 games? Is UC in the CFB Playoff if they win their last 2 games?

But I don't think it's necYou know, people want to tif Alabama beats Georgia iand sure you'd rather as arather Georgia win that gawins, I mean, you alreadyCincinnati and Alabama canfour.

I think if you wantbiggest threat to Cincinnahave to go all the way dowOklahoma state in Oklahomaeach other this weekend insay the winner of that gamgoes on and wins the Big 1following week.

Then you'va one loss, big c12hamp tAnd I'm not saying the comautomatically jump whoeverbut it would be a coernvsathat's a legitimate conceris in a really good spot rwin their next two games,most dangerous scenario, rwins out.

Alabama wins outone of these Big 12 teams,State wins out, that's the