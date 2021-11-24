Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition

Of those 90 units, only two will arrive in Spain, one of which belongs to Toyota Spain and the other will go on sale in the coming days.

GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition offers unique and exclusive design elements, which added to what GR Supra is as a sports car and the exclusivity of its 90 units available for the entire European market, make it a true collector's item.

This exclusive edition of the GR Supra takes over from previous special editions such as the so-called A90 Edition, marketed at the launch of the model (2019).

The new variant of the GR Supra range, which takes its name from the famous Madrid circuit where GR Supra was first tested by the specialized international press, has the most powerful engine in the range: 3.0 liters and 340 hp for a six-cylinder unit.

In-line and turbocharged supercharging.

Aesthetically, the new GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition is distinguished by its exclusive Horizon Blue paint, which contrasts with the matte black finish of the 19-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers.

Inside the cabin, its exclusivity is specified in the carbon fiber dashboard inserts, with the numbering 1/90 and a silhouette of the circuit of the Jarama Circuit, in addition to the Toyota GR Supra logo.

The upholstery, in black Alcantara, includes blue stitching to match the bodywork.