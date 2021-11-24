2023 Toyota BZ4X Limited Heavy Metal Interior Design

The Toyota bZ4X is a crossover in its purest form: robust SUV elements meet sporty, elegant lines and innovative, technical details.

The front section dispenses with the radiator grille that is common in conventionally powered vehicles.

The “face” framed by narrow headlights and aero elements is the hallmark of all new battery-electric Toyota vehicles, and it conveys strength and presence.

The side view defines a dynamic profile.

The lower bonnet merges into slim A-pillars.

The Toyota bZ4X is 85 millimeters thinner than its compact SUV sister model RAV4 Hybrid, but has shorter overhangs and a 160 millimeter longer wheelbase.

In conjunction with the low center of gravity, which also results from the new platform, the dimensions give the Stromer a healthy dose of sportiness.

The turning radius of 5.70 meters also testifies to the agility and maneuverability of the vehicle.

Nevertheless, the bZ4X is a real SUV: up to 20-inch tires in flared wheel arches and distinctive rocker panels underline the off-road character.

The rear with the eye-catching taillights and the precisely angled rear window emphasize the width of the vehicle.