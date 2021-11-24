2023 Kia Sportage HEV Design Preview

After recently debuting the all-new fifth generation Sportage, Kia has unveiled an electrified version of the brand’s longest running nameplate at the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS).

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (HEV) is the third model in an ongoing cadence of eco-minded offerings guided by Kia’s global EV strategy, ‘Plan S.’ This newest Kia follows in the footsteps of the recently launched EV6 and the Sorento PHEV to serve as another example of Kia’s multiple pathways to electrification.

Arriving early next year, the Sportage Hybrid will deliver an ideal mix of fuel efficiency and power along with an abundance of room for gear.

Significantly larger than the previous generation Sportage, the Hybrid will allow owners to enjoy class-leading rear seat legroom and rear cargo capacity.

The “Opposites United” design language employed on Sportage brings a bold blend of modern styling and sporty visual elements, while its interior offers the latest in technology, including an expansive list of ADAS features and dual panoramic display screens (12.3-inch instrument panel display and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen display) for nearly 25 inches of viewing.

This Sportage’s electrified performance comes from a seamless hybrid powertrain combining a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with a 44-kilowatt motor to achieve up to 39 mpg (targeted).

Together, engine and motor make 226 horsepower channeled to either the front wheels or an active all-wheel-drive system.

The result is a fuel-sipping compact SUV that delivers an engaging driving experience.