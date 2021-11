Jared Leto: role causes problems for tinder dates

Adam Driver, Camille Cottin, and Jared Leto have spoken about their roles in Ridley Scott's latest film 'House of Gucci'.

Speaking about his portrayal of Paolo Gucci, one of the more comedic characters in the film, Jared Leto said "the only problem now is that when I go on a tinder date, they'll say 'I thought you were funny'".

Report by Lewisl.

