Speaker on babies in the Commons

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked the Commons Procedure Committee to look at the rules around bringing babies into the chamber after Labour MP Stella Creasy was told not to bring her child into the House.

He said that the advice given yesterday "correctly reflects the current rules, however, rules have to be seen in context".

Report by Lewisl.

