Jess Moskaluke On Her Husband's Reaction To New Single 'Nothin' I Don't Love About You'

Jess Moskaluke celebrates her four 2021 CCMA Award nominations and reveals who in her life had the best reaction.

Plus, the singer discusses her personal song "Mapdot" and shares her husband's reaction to her current single ”Nothin’ I Don’t Love About You”.

The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD air live on Monday, Nov.

29, on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada at 8 p.m.

ET.

Plus, there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec.

3, at 9 p.m.

ET.