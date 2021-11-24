Epic Games Picks Up 'Rock Band' Developer Harmonix

Epic Games announced in a press release that it has acquired Harmonix, best known for 'Rock Band' and 'Dance Central.'

IGN reports that Epic said Harmonix was enlisted to , “reimagine how music is experienced, created and distributed.”.

According to the press release, Harmonix will continue to work on 'Rock Band 4' while also helping Epic develop , "musical journeys and gameplay for 'Fortnite.'" .

In Harmonix's community blog, the studio said it will continue existing DLC plans and release more tracks next year.

Similarly, plans for Season 25 and 26 of 'Rock Band Rivals' will also continue.

IGN reports that the company also said it has no plans to start production on more 'Rock Band' instruments.

This means that the items will continue to be rare commodities in the second-hand market.

Harmonix reportedly stated that its next project will be creating music-related gameplay for Epic.

IGN points out that Harmonix is only the latest studio to be acquired by the video game company.

'Rocket League' studio Psyonix and Mediatonic, the makers of 'Fall Guys,' have also been picked up by Epic.

Harmonix's most recent release is 'Fuser,' a game that lets players create custom DJ sets to play in front of digital crowds.

