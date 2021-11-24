Jennifer Lawrence Returns to the Spotlight

After a brief hiatus, Lawrence is set to star in Adam McKay's new comedy, 'Don't Look Up.'.

Speaking to 'Vanity Fair' for its December issue, the actor said her return to the silver screen has made her quite "nervous.".

I'm so nervous... I haven't spoken to the world in forever.

The 31-year-old star revealed why she had decided to hit the brakes on her acting career.

I just think everybody had gotten sick of me.

I'd gotten sick of me.

Lawrence says she began to feel as though she couldn't do anything right.

I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life.

Lawrence is currently expecting a child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

Still affected by a hacker's release of nude photos of herself in 2014, Lawrence spoke about the importance of privacy for her future child.

Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.

I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence.

My trauma will exist forever.

