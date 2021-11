Dua Lipa Launches Service95

Global pop superstar Dua Lipa announces the launch of Service95, a concierge service in the form of a newsletter coming in January 2022.

It will include a curation of lists and recommendations, highlighting up-and-coming artists, travel destinations, and more from the award-winning singer-songwriter.

Lipa also launches her "At Your Service" podcast, which will feature thoughtful conversations between the artist and high-profile guests.