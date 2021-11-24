Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: बिना Mobile के होगी मेहमानों की Entry ! | वनइ

There has been a lot of discussion about the marriage of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif for the past several days.

The suspense about the marriage of both the stars is increasing.

It is reported that a decree has been issued for the guests attending the wedding without mobile.

पिछले कई दिनों से बॉलीवुड एक्टर Vicky Kaushal और एक्ट्रेस Katrina Kaif की शादी की खूब चर्चा हो रही है। दोनों सितारों की शादी को लेकर सस्पेंस बढ़ता जा रहा है। खबर है कि शादी में शामिल होने वाले मेहमानों के लिए बिना मोबाइल के एंट्री का फरमान जारी किया गया है।