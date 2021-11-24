Brad Builds A Tempeh Fermentation Chamber (ft. Sandor Katz)

We’re back with another episode of It’s Alive and today Brad is joined by a true expert in the field of fermentation, Sandor Katz, for some fried tempeh with a side of DIY construction.

Sandor shows Brad how to build an effective fermentation chamber with just a few materials before breaking down how easy it can be to create an environment where soybeans turn into a firm, sliceable, friable delight.Find Sandor on Instagram at @sandorkraut and learn more at his website https://www.wildfermentation.com/.