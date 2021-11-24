10 Great Ways to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers
1.

, Turkey grilled cheese sandwich with avocado and mozzarella.

2.

, Turkey quesadillas.

3, Bread pudding using leftover bread rolls.

4, Stuffing waffles topped with turkey, cranberry sauce and gravy.

5, Stuffed mushrooms using leftover stuffing.

6.

, Fritters using leftover stuffing combined with eggs.

7.

, Pulled BBQ turkey sandwiches.

8, Shepherd's pie using leftover mashed potatoes, vegetables, turkey and gravy.

.

9.

, Milkshakes using leftover pie.

10, Breakfast hash using leftover turkey and roasted vegetables