Victoria Monét Breaks Down Her Iconic Music Video Fashion

Victoria Monét breaks down her most iconic music video wardrobes, from "Ass Like That" to "Coastin'." She explains everything from video concepts, her hair and makeup, and borrowing Ariana Grande's Fendi coat for their 'MONOPOLY' music video.

Victoria explains her love for a baby hair and bandana combo and how she got bangs for the first since she had cut them poorly as a child.

She also talks about saving parts of her wardrobe for her daughter to access when she is older and how she herself lost vintage accessories from her own mother's wardrobe.