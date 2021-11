Raab and Lissie Harper on new law announcement

The widow of PC Andrew Harper says she hopes the introduction of 'Harper's Law' - which sees tougher prison sentences for those convicted of attacking emergency workers - will make it easier for the families of emergency service workers killed in the line of duty.

Report by Lewisl.

