Australia adds Hezbollah and neo-nazi group The Base to terror list

The Australian government listed Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation", extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire organisation.
It also listed the far-right group "The Base" as a terror group.
The Australian government listed Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation", extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire organisation.
It also listed the far-right group "The Base" as a terror group.
The Australian government listed Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation", extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire..