Advice For Coping , With Our Stressful , Modern World.
Blog A Life of Productivity recently reflected on a month-long sabbatical from work and digital life.
The break illustrated how unplugging can help us slow down and calm our minds.
Here's what A Life of Productivity recommended to help you reconnect with analog life.
1.
Take advantage of gaps in your day , Instead of reaching for your phone in between tasks, take a moment to breathe and think about the next thing you have to do.
2.
Let yourself daydream, Keeping your digital devices out of reach offers you time to let your mind wander.
Giving yourself time to daydream can help you determine the best path forward, like a plan for overcoming obstacles that stand between you and your goals.
3.
Meditation provides a shortcut for slowing down , Regular meditation can also help you cope with stress and boost productivity.
4.
Choose analog, When you have the option to do something physically, as opposed to digitally, go with the analog choice.
Reading a book, socializing and journaling are examples of activities that have both analog and digital options.
5.
Schedule a regular technology break, Set aside time daily or weekly when you can completely disconnect from devices and screens.
Slow down your daily routine and take time to develop your inner calm