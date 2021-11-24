Advice For Coping With Our Stressful Modern World

Blog A Life of Productivity recently reflected on a month-long sabbatical from work and digital life.

.

The break illustrated how unplugging can help us slow down and calm our minds.

Here's what A Life of Productivity recommended to help you reconnect with analog life.

.

1.

Take advantage of gaps in your day , Instead of reaching for your phone in between tasks, take a moment to breathe and think about the next thing you have to do.

.

2.

Let yourself daydream, Keeping your digital devices out of reach offers you time to let your mind wander.

.

Giving yourself time to daydream can help you determine the best path forward, like a plan for overcoming obstacles that stand between you and your goals.

.

3.

Meditation provides a shortcut for slowing down , Regular meditation can also help you cope with stress and boost productivity.

.

4.

Choose analog, When you have the option to do something physically, as opposed to digitally, go with the analog choice.

.

Reading a book, socializing and journaling are examples of activities that have both analog and digital options.

.

5.

Schedule a regular technology break, Set aside time daily or weekly when you can completely disconnect from devices and screens.

.

Slow down your daily routine and take time to develop your inner calm