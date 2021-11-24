New Jobless Claims Reach Lowest Level Since 1969

New Jobless Claims , Reach Lowest Level , Since 1969.

On November 24, the United States Labor Department reported that the number of people submitting jobless claims hit a 52-year record low last week.

.

On November 24, the United States Labor Department reported that the number of people submitting jobless claims hit a 52-year record low last week.

.

NBC reports that there were only 199,000 new filings, the lowest it's been since November 15, 1969, when claims were just 197,000.

.

NBC reports that there were only 199,000 new filings, the lowest it's been since November 15, 1969, when claims were just 197,000.

.

The Labor Department did not attribute the dramatic fall to any specific factors.

.

NBC suggests this could be a good sign for a struggling job market still reeling from the pandemic.

.

Continuing unemployment claims fell 60,000 to reach 2.05 million, according to NBC, another good sign of a recovering job market.

.

Data through November 6 suggests that the total number of people receiving benefits dropped by 752,390 to reach 2.43 million.

.

NBC points out that the new data comes amid an inflation rate rising at its fastest pace in 30 years.

.

Supply chain disruptions have driven prices up while consumer demand has also escalated.

.

Supply chain disruptions have driven prices up while consumer demand has also escalated.

.

A report by the U.S. Commerce Department saw wages and salaries increase $301.1 billion, over 50% higher than the original estimate.

.

A report by the U.S. Commerce Department saw wages and salaries increase $301.1 billion, over 50% higher than the original estimate.

.

While the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may hike rates once in 2022, according to the CME’s FedWatch tracker, traders see a 61% chance of three increases next year.

.

While the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may hike rates once in 2022, according to the CME’s FedWatch tracker, traders see a 61% chance of three increases next year.