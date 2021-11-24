New Jobless Claims , Reach Lowest Level , Since 1969.
On November 24, the United States Labor Department reported that the number of people submitting jobless claims hit a 52-year record low last week.
NBC reports that there were only 199,000 new filings, the lowest it's been since November 15, 1969, when claims were just 197,000.
The Labor Department did not attribute the dramatic fall to any specific factors.
NBC suggests this could be a good sign for a struggling job market still reeling from the pandemic.
Continuing unemployment claims fell 60,000 to reach 2.05 million, according to NBC, another good sign of a recovering job market.
Data through November 6 suggests that the total number of people receiving benefits dropped by 752,390 to reach 2.43 million.
NBC points out that the new data comes amid an inflation rate rising at its fastest pace in 30 years.
Supply chain disruptions have driven prices up while consumer demand has also escalated.
A report by the U.S. Commerce Department saw wages and salaries increase $301.1 billion, over 50% higher than the original estimate.
While the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may hike rates once in 2022, according to the CME’s FedWatch tracker, traders see a 61% chance of three increases next year.
