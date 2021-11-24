Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

These smoothie recipes scream autumn!

These smoothie recipes scream autumn!.These smoothie recipes scream autumn!.Looking for tasty ways to get into the autumn spirit?.Here are five fall smoothie recipes from TikTok you need to try!.1.

Vegan pumpkin pie smoothie.fill a blender with almond milk, pumpkin puree, ice, vegan vanilla protein, maple syrup, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and avocado.

Blend it up and top with non-dairy whipped cream!.2.

Cinnamon roll smoothie.blend bananas, almond milk, oats, cinnamon, coconut sugar, and vanilla.

Then, top with chia seeds and walnuts for an added crunch.3.

Caramel apple smoothie.blend frozen bananas, spinach, green apple pieces, dates, hemp seeds, pumpkin spice, milk, almond butter and ice.

Top it with cinnamon and enjoy!.4.

Chai smoothie.Simply blend bananas, vanilla protein powder, chia seeds, chai concentrate, oat milk, and cinnamon, and your chai smoothie is ready to drink!.5.

Vegan sweet potato pie smoothie.Just add frozen sweet potatoes, oat milk, vegan yogurt, almond butter, hemp seeds, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.

Blend until smooth before mixing in maple syrup for sweetness