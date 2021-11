PM 'shocked and appalled' by migrants' deaths

Following reports of up to 30 deaths after an inflatable dinghy capsized in the English Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he's "shocked and appalled" by the loss of life.

He added that the incident shows the French operation in Calais, supported by the UK, "hasn't been enough".

Report by Lewisl.

