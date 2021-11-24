Jury Finds 3 Men Guilty In Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery

The three white men charged in the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man in Georgia have been convicted of felony murder.
The three white men charged in the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man in Georgia have been convicted of felony murder.
A jury in the US state of Georgia has found three white men guilty of murder in the 2020 killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. The..
Travis McMichael; his father, Greg; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan all faced nine criminal counts in Georgia state..