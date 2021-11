Finch on Apple TV+ with Tom Hanks | Bringing the Robot to Life

Watch the official "Bringing the Robot to Life" featurette for the Apple TV+ science fiction movie Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik.

It stars Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Laura Harrier and Skeet Ulrich.

Finch Release Date: November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+