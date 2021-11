Fisherman recounts hearing report of migrant boat sinking

A fisherman has said the French coastguard appealed to boats in the area "to assist with the search effort" when an inflatable dinghy capsized in the English Channel.

Over 30 people have now reportedly died, with several still missing.

Report by Lewisl.

