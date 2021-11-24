3 Georgia men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery's murder

Three men implicated in the February 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery have been convicted of murder charges in a Brunswick, Georgia, court.
Three men implicated in the February 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery have been convicted of murder charges in a Brunswick, Georgia, court.
The three white men charged in the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man in Georgia have been convicted of felony murder.
Watch VideoAll three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that..