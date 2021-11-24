All 3 Defendants Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery, Black Jogger Chased Down and Shot in Georgia
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed on Feb.

23, 2020, after being chased on a suburban Brunswick street by three men who said they believed he was a burglar