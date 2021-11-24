Collins Dictionary Names 'NFT' as Word of the Year

"NFT" is the word of the year, according to Collins Dictionary.

Standing for "non-fungible token," the word beat out "crypto" for the top spot.

An NFT is defined as "a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible.".

NFTs work like virtual signatures, proving the authenticity of an artistic piece.

According to CNN, NFTs have the digital art market on an upswing.

With the digital revolution sweeping the world, another candidate for word of the year was "crypto.".

Short for "crypto-currency," "crypto" is a medium of exchange that has steadily grown in popularity.

A handful of celebrities and athletes are now being paid in "crypto.".

With news of Facebook's name change, "metaverse" was also in the running.

As the pandemic continues, "double-vaxxed" and "hybrid working" are new terms added to the English lexicon.

Alluding to concerns of climate change growing among the general population, "climate anxiety" also made Collins' shortlist.

