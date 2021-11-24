JJ Watt To Pay for Waukesha Parade Victims’ Funerals

JJ Watt To Pay for , Waukesha Parade Victims’ Funerals.

JJ Watt To Pay for , Waukesha Parade Victims’ Funerals.

JJ Watt To Pay for , Waukesha Parade Victims’ Funerals.

Watt, a Wisconsin native, made the announcement earlier this week via local media.

Journalist Cory Jennerjohn shared the news on Twitter.

39-year-old Darrell Brooks was allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle that barreled into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring at least 62 other people.

39-year-old Darrell Brooks was allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle that barreled into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring at least 62 other people.

He was reportedly fleeing a domestic incident at the time.

Brooks, a career criminal, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and will likely face more charges, .

Brooks, a career criminal, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and will likely face more charges, .

As an 8-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Nov.

23.

He is being held on $5 million bail, and if convicted, Brooks will face a mandatory life sentence.

He is being held on $5 million bail, and if convicted, Brooks will face a mandatory life sentence