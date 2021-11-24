FROM Season 1

FROM Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the executive producers of Lost, FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter.

As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Directed by Jack Bender (premiere episode) starring Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino, Shaun Majumder, Avery Konrad, Hannah Cheramy, Ricky He, Simon Webster, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Elizabeth Moy release date February 20, 2022 (on EPIX)