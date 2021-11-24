Andrew Garfield Says 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Helped Him To Grieve The Loss Of His Mom

During a candid interview on Global's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", Andrew Garfield opened up about how playing the late Jonathan Larson in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" helped him to heal after losing his mom to pancreatic cancer.
