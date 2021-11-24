Veteran Surprised with new HVAC system Local Veteran said Christmas came early after being gifted 10k upgrade on home.

WMAR 2NEWS'S BRITTNEY VERNER TELLSUS THIS GIFT WOULDNBEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT E LPTHOF HIS LOVED ONES.Out with the old and in withthe new& thatfamily is celebrating afterthey received a new heatingand cooling system just intime for the holidays.

(Knksocat the door) This yearChristmas came early forJeffery Holland and hisfamily..

Jeff good morning howare ya ?

Its because he andhis three children receiv aednew A C unit and furnacethanks to Blue DotÃafter hismother nominated him to be ethrecipient of this surprise.

Icouldnthey picked him.

He text meand said I just got nominatedfor an HVAC system and I saidyoudidnHolland says she saw a post onsocial media erwhe Blue Dotadvertised they would bepicking a veteran this year toreceive e nethw heating andcooling system.

And she ewknJeff needed it.

Um I saw it onFacebook & Jeffho wof three workedn ithe airforce for 9 years beforeretiring.

I did munitionsbuilding and delivering fornine years in the Air Force.Last year he lost hisob jworking as a chef duringhepandemic and has beenstruggling with keeping shihome temperatures comfortabledue to an outdated syste itm.was pretty disaster since wemoved in to say theea lst itwas leaking pretty bad anddniddndiyear we just went with allwindow units and the heat kindof heated the house buitlike 30 years old so.

ButWednesday he got a surprisewhen Blue Dot came andupgraded him.

He had a 30 aryeold furnace and a 25 year oldair conditioning that bothwere failing we camtodae y andripped out the old furnace andair- conditioning and put itin a brand new carrier furnacecoil and air- conditioning andchimney lining.

An upgradethatthousand dollarsÃnow a giftfor Jeff and his family.

Neverwon anything huge like thisbefore.

Just relief becauseyouon dthe window units increaseenergy cost and just morebills.

And his mom Laura saysshecan now be comfortablietheir home.

So I donworry about them now I knowthat thein the summer and nice dwarm in the winter.

Made ourholidays that much better.This contest typically happensonce a year but for the pasttwo years blue dot chose twolucky winners& to receive someChristmas gifts early& giftsthat benefit the entirefamily.

