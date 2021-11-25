The all-new BMW 2 Series Coupé Exterior Design

BMW is opening a new chapter in its tradition of super-sporty compact models.

In the process it will set a new benchmark for driving pleasure – a brand speciality – at the premium end of this vehicle class.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé embodies sporting prowess in a particularly concentrated form, with a vehicle concept focused squarely on dynamic excellence, an athletic design, powerful engines and sophisticated chassis technology.

Its standalone appearance, a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine at the sharp end of the line-up, rear-wheel drive and chassis components carried over from the BMW 4 Series put clear water between the new BMW 2 Series Coupé and the compact BMW 1 Series, while also laying the foundations for performance attributes beyond the reach of any segment rival.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé therefore follows in the tyre tracks of the legendary BMW 02, which 55 years ago lit the fuse for the brand’s recent history of compact and irresistibly sporty two-door models.