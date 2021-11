CUPRA Formentor VZ5 - one car, many ways to experience it

Can a car be perfect for driving comfortably on the road, go from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds on a racetrack and climb a 70% dirt slope with ease?

To find out, we tested the CUPRA Formentor VZ5, the brand’s most powerful model, with racing driver Jordi Gené at the wheel accompanied by Christoph Vierling, head of Whole Vehicle Development at the SEAT S.A.

Technical Centre.

A car with five driving modes to experience excitement on all types of terrain.